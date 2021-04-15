Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi? Gonzalo Higuaín confesses what it is like to play with them

Football

The front, Gonzalo Higuain talked about the tour in the Old continent, where he remembered his passage through the Real Madrid and the Juventus where he shared a dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldoas well as with Messi in the Argentina National Team.

“I was the footballer who played the most with both of them, so I was the one who understood them the most. Understand Cristiano and understand Messi. The problem is not theirs, the problem is yours. I knew what they liked, what they didn’t like. , how they felt more comfortable, how they felt more uncomfortable, “he mentioned, highlighting his opportunity to share many minutes of play with both stars.

Also read: Chivas: Amaury Vergara sentences Víctor Manuel Vucetich and thanks him

Higuaín spoke about the way to play at the level of the Portuguese and the Argentine: “They felt that they could also rely on me. When they have a player next to them who relies 100% on them, they do not feel detached from all responsibilities. They are two totally different players, and I had the privilege of enjoying and learning from both of them. “

“I never believed myself to be better than anyone, ever. But I did not believe myself worse than anyone, never either. And that, I think, led me to be who I was. Never believe you are superior because that is the worst thought. But neither do I believe you the worst. Because that is going to rescue you from the bad times. I can go back in for all the clubs that I passed and played and I can go back in. To all of them. I always cared more about being remembered for having been a good person than for the titles that I could have won “, thus ‘Pipita’ ended the interview, reflecting on his mentality.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content