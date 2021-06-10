Cristiano Ronaldo on the hunt for several historical records in the European Championship

The 36-year-old forward of the Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo will play his fifth European Championship, a tournament to which he could say goodbye in this edition, breaking 4 historical records, in addition to seeking the Bicampeonato to match Spain as the only countries to achieve it.

Since his debut in 2004, the former Real Madrid player has scored 9 goals, tying Michel Platini as the top scorers, so one goal would leave him as the solo leader of the tournament.

The commander scored two goals in the 2004 edition where Portugal lost to Greece in the final. In Switzerland-Austria 2008 he scored once, four years later in Poland-Ukraine 2012, he bagged three goals, the same figure he repeated in France 2016 where he became champion.

In addition to that, CR7 could pass Buffon in games played, taking into account the qualifying phase, so far the Italian goalkeeper registers 58 games for 56 of the Portuguese, so playing the three group stage matches he would stay with him. record.

On the other hand, being champion of the Euro is enshrined as the second captain to achieve it, since Iker Casillas achieved it with Spain in 2008 and 2012.

