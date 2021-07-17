Cristiano Ronaldo … ‘Making a Messi’ to continue at Juventus?

07/17/2021 at 2:18 PM CEST

The example of Leo Messi It is one of the most followed in many respects around the world. The last of his gestures, the fact of lowering the salary by 50% to to be able to continue at FC Barcelona for about five more years, signing what could be his last renewal in Can Barça before hanging up the boots.

This gesture has not gone unnoticed in many top-level sports entities that, like FC Barcelona, ​​they are suffering the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of them is Juventus, which has to deal with the renewal of its star, Cristiano Ronaldo, although it has even more margin, since his contract expires in 2022. Despite all the rumors of leaving the Portuguese, it seems that he will continue to wear bianconneri next season, and this is assured by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Despite that, the media also raises some doubts in relation to its renewal signature, something that Juve wants to close this season. The main problem, 60 million gross euros that Cristiano receives per season, which were not a world before the Covid, but which are made uphill with the pandemic, in some accounts in “red numbers”, it reads in the middle.

“A very important game is being played in this regard from an economic and delicate point of view in terms of technical effects. Therefore, Juventus leaders handle the matter with great caution“, he continues, in addition to stating that Jorge Mendes, his representative, would have already begun to meet with some Italian leaders to discuss the matter.

And that is why the Gazzetta, Taking Leo Messi and his salary cut as an example, he raises the question: “Would Ronaldo be willing to do the same?”.

According to the same information, Cristiano has already communicated to the club that he is impatient to return to training with Vecchia Signiora, which he will rejoin on the 25th after his vacation.