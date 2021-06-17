in U.S.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes Coca-Cola lose $ 4 billion in a single day


Coca-Cola’s market value fell from $ 242 billion to $ 238 billion with the Cristiano Ronaldo share.

Photo: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso / .

Without a doubt, the famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo can make product brands increase their sales, but it can also cause the opposite. And is that The athlete caused the Coca-Cola soft drink company to lose $ 4 billion in market value, all because Ronaldo despised some bottles of the soda during a press conference of Euro 2020.

The company’s market value fell from $ 242 billion to $ 238 billion, which is a drop of $ 4 billion.

After putting the bottles aside, the footballer showed the reporters present a bottle of water while saying: “Water!”, Implying that this is what he preferred.

It should be noted that Coca-Cola is one of the sponsoring companies of the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament. In response to Ronaldo’s action, Coca-Cola made a statement to The Guardian newspaper that said: “Everyone has the right to their drink preferences.”

Furthermore, a Euro 2020 spokesperson reportedly said: “Players are offered water, along with Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, upon arrival at our press conference ”.

The spokesperson added that without the support of brands such as Coca-Cola, they would not be able to organize such a successful tournament for players and fans, or invest in the future of soccer at all levels.

Coca-Cola’s association with UEFA dates back to 1988.

With this fact, Ronaldo may have started a trend, because French footballer Paul Pogba made the same gesture with a bottle of Heineken beer after a game with Germany on Tuesday.

Ronaldo is well known for his fitness and has previously stated that to keep his body in good shape he avoids alcohol and carbonated beverages.

The Coca-Cola shares rose to $ 55.41 when the stock market closed on Tuesday.

