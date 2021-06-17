Cristiano Ronaldo makes Coca-Cola lose $ 4 billion in a single day



Coca-Cola’s market value fell from $ 242 billion to $ 238 billion with the Cristiano Ronaldo share.

Photo: Manuel Queimadelos Alonso / .

Without a doubt, the famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo can make product brands increase their sales, but it can also cause the opposite. And is that The athlete caused the Coca-Cola soft drink company to lose $ 4 billion in market value, all because Ronaldo despised some bottles of the soda during a press conference of Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo simply moving Coca Cola out of the way and saying “drink water” caused Coca Cola to lose $ 4 billion in value today… pic.twitter.com/pOsOsXiXGy – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 15, 2021

The company’s market value fell from $ 242 billion to $ 238 billion, which is a drop of $ 4 billion.

After putting the bottles aside, the footballer showed the reporters present a bottle of water while saying: “Water!”, Implying that this is what he preferred.

It should be noted that Coca-Cola is one of the sponsoring companies of the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament. In response to Ronaldo’s action, Coca-Cola made a statement to The Guardian newspaper that said: “Everyone has the right to their drink preferences.”

Furthermore, a Euro 2020 spokesperson reportedly said: “Players are offered water, along with Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, upon arrival at our press conference ”.

The spokesperson added that without the support of brands such as Coca-Cola, they would not be able to organize such a successful tournament for players and fans, or invest in the future of soccer at all levels.

Coca-Cola’s association with UEFA dates back to 1988.

With this fact, Ronaldo may have started a trend, because French footballer Paul Pogba made the same gesture with a bottle of Heineken beer after a game with Germany on Tuesday.

First Ronaldo with the Coca-Cola … Now Paul Pogba wasn’t happy with the Heineken in front of him at his press conference 🍺❌ pic.twitter.com/SU1ifQPGOP – Goal (@goal) June 16, 2021

Ronaldo is well known for his fitness and has previously stated that to keep his body in good shape he avoids alcohol and carbonated beverages.

The Coca-Cola shares rose to $ 55.41 when the stock market closed on Tuesday.

