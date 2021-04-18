Cristiano Ronaldo lights the alarms in Juventus, is low against Atalanta

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, forward of the Juventus Turin, will miss the important league visit of his team this Sunday at Atalanta due to a muscle injury, reported this Saturday the coach Andrea Pirlo at the press conference the day before.

“Ronaldo will not be there tomorrow (for Sunday). These days he has not managed to recover from a problem in a flexor suffered in the game last Sunday. He does not feel qualified to force and we would risk too much,” Pirlo said.

“We have decided to let him rest and we will try to get him back for Wednesday’s game (against Parma),” he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo has missed a visit from Juventus to Atalanta due to injury

Christian, the top scorer in Serie A with 25 goals, he will not be able to help his teammates in a highly demanding match, in which Juventus plays decisive points in their fight for a place in the Champions League.

The Turin team is third with 62 points and is measured with an Atalanta fourth in the table, with 61 points. In addition, Naples, fifth, has 59 points and struggles to snatch the place in the “Champions”.

Serie A, like the Spanish League, the English Premier League and the German Bundesliga, send the top four of the standings directly to the group stage of the Champions League.

Without Cristiano, Pirlo confirmed that Argentine Paulo Dybala will accompany Spanish Álvaro Morata up front.

