Cristiano Ronaldo has been named life partner from the Nacional de Funchal, the island club of the Madeira archipelago where he began his meteoric career as a professional.

05/04/2020

05/04/2020

The former Real Madrid, and current member of Juventus, thus becomes the partner number 7,140 of the National, team he came to in 1995 after taking his first steps in the Andorinha complex, the club in the neighborhood where his father, the late José Dinís Aveiro, always collaborated.

Ronaldo, 34, does not forget his origins and send sports equipment every season al Andorinha, a team that decided to withdraw number 7 in honor of the Juventus player.

Because Cristiano Ronaldo has been in Funchal since March 9 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Nacional has decided to make him a life partner and the appointment he announced it with a photograph in which the player poses with his former coach during his time with this team, Pedro Talhinhas.

Such is the link of the Portuguese star with the National, that one of the training camps and even an annual youth tournament organized by the club are named after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The announcement of the National has coincided with the day that Cristiano plans to return to Italy, to be able to join the training sessions of Juventus Turin, before the possible restart of Series A (Italian First Division).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s initial plan, to travel by private jet to Madrid so that his partner and children would stay in the Spanish capital and from there go to Italy, he saw frustrated in the last hours Due to the air restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, it is expected that he will travel directly to Turin today.

