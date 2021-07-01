Cristiano Ronaldo leaving? Juventus Sporting Director gives details of his future

Federico Cherubini, new sports director of the Juventus Turin, assured this Thursday that the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo did not give any signal to the board “that he wants to leave” the club this year, and that he awaits him in the coming weeks for the preseason to begin.

“There was no sign from Cristiano about the possibility of leaving. He did not give us any sign that he wants to leave. We are talking about a player who last year scored 36 goals in 44 games,” said Cherubini, at a press conference organized by Juventus to present their new board of directors for next season.

“The numbers do not say everything, but they hide many realities. We are happy that, when (Cristiano) finishes his well-deserved rest period, he will be added to the team for the preseason,” added the sports director, who was accompanied by President Andrea Agnelli, the new CEO, Maurizio Arrivabene, and the vice-president, the Czech Pavel Nedved.

Cristiano, signed by Juventus in 2018 from Real Madrid, has a contract in force until 2022 and the Turin club plans to respect this link.

“The current signals of the player, the club and the representative (the Portuguese Jorge Mendes) do not go in the way of a departure from Cristiano, which for us is the center of this project,” he said.

“Unfortunately I don’t have the crystal ball and I don’t know what will happen in the future, but at this moment the situation is this and we are happy to have him,” he continued.

