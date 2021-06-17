Cristiano Ronaldo JR boasts a luxurious truck on his birthday How much is the vehicle worth?

The son of the Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, a is turning 11 years old and after his father’s congratulations on social networks, his followers began to speculate about the truck in which the minor is posing.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has just turned 11 years old and in the photograph posted by his father, you can see a luxurious truck behind, a Mercedes X-Class.

Also read: Liga MX: The reason why Pachuca ‘accepted’ the return of Avilés Hurtado

The price of this model would be around 250,000 dollars, that is, more than 5 million pesos and although it was not clarified if it was a gift for Jr, in social networks they took this theory for granted.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, HEIR! Today, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr is turning 11 years old, his father gave him a small truck to play at home. CONGRATULATIONS BICHITO! pic.twitter.com/P6UC2lFOID – FAN10 (@ SoyFan10) June 17, 2021

The truth is that Cristiano did not clarify this situation and it can simply be a simple photograph of the minor posing with one of the Portuguese’s luxurious cars.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content