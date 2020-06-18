Cristiano Ronaldo It ended on Wednesday night, heartbroken. The Juventus Turin striker has been identified as one of the main culprits for the defeat of Vecchia Signora in the Coppa final against Gattuso’s Napoli. The Portuguese was not seen during the match, it was not even necessary for him to shoot the last penalty and he takes a gray figure in his career: it is the first time that he has lost two consecutive club level finals. All this while doubting his future in Turin again and his teammate, Nani, reveals the intentions of Madeira’s.

Although he turned a bull into training after the break, Cristiano Ronaldo He has not started on the right foot on the pitch in an official match. The Portuguese missed a penalty in the Coppa semifinal, an error that luckily had no further sentence, but in the final against Napoli it was blurred. « Dull, » said Sarri himself. « The worst », for the Italian press. The duel was resolved on penalties after 0-0 in regulation time and without the good performance of Gigi Buffon, at 42, was enough. Dybala and Danilo marched from the maximum penalty and Cristiano, the last pitcher, was left in limbo.

Juventus 7 did not hide his frustration. Her face said it all. Not in vain the Coppa of Italy is a title that continues resisting him and is the second consecutive final lost for the Portuguese. It is the first time this has happened to him in his career with a club after falling to Lazio in the Super Cup.

In doubt his future

All in all, the rumors about his possible departure from Juventus in Turin sound again as a way to vent a financial situation in the Biancon team caused by the pandemic. It seems difficult for Juve to resign itself to losing it and in such a difficult year for all few will be able to aspire to go for it.

In addition, in a recent interview on ESPN, Nani, Cristiano’s teammate and current Orlando City player, has revealed the striker’s intentions for his future. «A couple of years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo told me that he will probably end his career in the United States.. It is not a hundred percent sure, but it is more than likely, « said the former Manchester United.