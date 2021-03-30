Cristiano Ronaldo is last in line for PSG

Complicated situation of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese is ready to abandon the Juventus of Turin after his stage as a bianconero has not been as golden as he imagined. But the one from Madeira has a hard time finding an appealing destination with the Real Madrid door closed. On its horizon appears the Paris Saint Germain, but the Portuguese is not the Gauls’ priority. They will only go for Cristiano if those ahead of him fail.

The Paris Saint Germain sounds like a feasible destination for Cristiano Ronaldo. Although there are many events that have to happen for the Portuguese to land in the Park of the Princes. And it is that the 7 of the Juventus, Despite the fact that he remains a key player on the pitch and a claim at the marketing level, he is not the priority for the Gauls. The PSG has designed a roadmap to strengthen its squad and only ultimately will it go after the winner of five Champions League and top scorer of the competition on several occasions.

After closing the renewal of Neymar, the priority at PSG is to make one last attempt to extend the contract of Kylian Mbappé. In the event that the Bondy forward rejects the renewal, the club chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaifi will reactivate the option Leo Messi, with whom they have already spoken this year. The arrival of Joan Laporta to the presidency of Barcelona has generated greater optimism in the Barça club that the Argentine captain will continue, but the PSG I would try to bring positions closer to Rosario’s.

Messi or Kane, ahead of the Portuguese

If the option of Leo Messi did not prosper, the Paris Saint Germain he would look at the market again for his forward. In that sense, the technician Mauricio Pochettino is clear who the candidate would be: Harry kane, the forward of the Tottenham with whom he coincided in his spur stage. The Englishman has a contract until 2024, but he knows that if he wants to take on greater challenges, he cannot let more time pass. It will not be easy for him PSG to get Kane, because he will have to negotiate with Daniel Levy and they will have many competitors.

In the event that Mpabbé left and neither Leo Messi nor Harry Kane could be signed, then Paris Saint Germain would really consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese striker has against his age, his high profile and that its effect has been diluted in what was his fetish competition, although he is still a player capable of deciding matches.