Cristiano Ronaldo has a millionaire offer from PSG to sign him as a reinforcement

After three years of ‘failures’ with the Juventus of Turin, where he could not raise a new Champions League in his career, the Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, would have planned to emigrate from the Italian team and would have already been offered to the PSG of France as possible reinforcement de facing the next season 2021-2022.

The possible arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Paris Saint Germain it sounds since the beginning of this same campaign, although it was mentioned that his signing would take place until 2022, when the Lusitanian was free and will reach the French team at zero cost, where he would presumably join Neymar and Argentine Lionel Messi, who would be the priority of the Parisians.

Also read: Cruz Azul: José De Jesús Corona sends an obscene signal to the fans of Santos Laguna

Now things have changed and PSG has as a priority the renewal of Kylian Mbappé, the French figure who is being followed by the European giants and who is close to completing his contract, but if the world champion does not give in, the Parisians would study the Ronaldo’s arrival this summer.

The intention of Nasser al Khelaifi, owner of PSG, was to gather a constellation of stars with Neymar, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022, but with the possible departure of the Portuguese this summer, the sheikh’s plans could be advanced and complicating the arrival of Lionel. , who seems to be close to fixing his continuity with FC Barcelona.

According to unofficial reports, PSG would have already offered Cristiano a contract of 30 million euros for a single season in the French entity.

Manchester United and a possible pre-agreement

According to Italian press reports, the offer from PSG would be making Cristiano Ronaldo doubt about a possible return to Manchester United, a team with which he would already have a preliminary agreement for the following campaign, after having played with the Red Devils for 6 years between 2003 and 2009.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Carlos Hermosillo celebrates the triumph of La Maquina and launches a call to the fans

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content