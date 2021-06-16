Cristiano Ronaldo goals in Portugal vs Hungary in Euro 2021

After several attempts, the Borussia Dortmund side, Raphael guerreiro he scored at minute 84, after a deflection by the Hungarian defender. One minute later, the referee would mark a penalty in favor of Portugal and it would be Cristiano Ronaldo the one in charge of collecting to score his 10th goal in his Eurocup career. It would not take a long time to sentence the match with another goal and reach eleven scores.

As it was budgeted before the meeting, Portugal would be in charge of having an offensive proposal that rendered it fried unmediate by generating a couple of dangerous occasions in the area of Hungary.

Read also: Club América: Diego Costa is put as a possible reinforcement that of the Eagles

Cristiano Ronaldo knows that he has an unbeatable setting to surpass the Iranian’s mark and become the top scorer in history at the national level, being five goals away.

Read also: Pumas de la UNAM: Johan Vásquez is closely followed by several clubs in the Dutch League

The Portuguese national team knows that a victory against Hungary is vital in their aspirations to advance to the next round, considering that their next matches are against Germany and France.