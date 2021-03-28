Cristiano Ronaldo gets mad at the Serbia referee

03/28/2021 at 00:05 CET

Cristiano Ronaldo exploded in added time of the match played in Belgrade against Serbia (2-2), after a goal that crossed the line just before a defender rejected the ball was invalid.

A pass from the left from Nuno Mendes was taken advantage of by the Juventus attacker that reached to hit the ball before Eibar’s goalkeeper Marko Dimitrovic arrived. The ball clearly went over the goal line and Stefan Mitrovic took it out when he had already entered.

However, neither the assistant nor the referee gave it validity: in the qualifying rounds for the World Cup there is no VAR.

The Dutch referee Makkelie whistled for the end. Ronaldo threw his team’s bracelet to the ground and went to the locker room outraged. The clash ended with a two-goal tie.