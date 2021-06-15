Cristiano Ronaldo, first player to participate in five European Cups

06/15/2021 at 6:09 PM CEST

Cristiano Ronaldo, who started this afternoon at the Puskas Arena in the Hungary-Portugal match, has become the first player to participate in five European Cups.

The Juventus Turin striker, who debuted in the 2004 Portugal edition, also played in the following: Austria / Switzerland 2008, Poland / Ukraine 2012 and France 2016.

The former Sporting Lisboa, Manchester United and Real Madrid striker, champion five years ago, adds a new notch in his collection of records, which he will be able to continue expanding at this European Championship.

It was already the one that had played the most games in the final phases (21, 22 with this one from Budapest), the top scorer including the qualifying rounds (40) and is tied with Michel Platini with 9 in the final stages.

The players who are left with four editions are the Germans Lothar Matthäus (1980, 1984, 1988, 2000), Lukas Podolski (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016) and Bastian Schweinsteiger (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016); the Danish Peter Schmeichel (1988, 1992, 1996, 2000); the Italians Alessandro Del Piero (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008) and Gianluigi Buffon (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016); the Dutchman Edwin van der Sar (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008); the French Lilian Thuram (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008); the Swedes Olof Mellberg (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016), Andreas Isaksson (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016) and Kim Källström (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016); the Czechs Petr Cech (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016), Jaroslav Plasil (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016) and Tomás Rosický (2000, 2004, 2012, 2016); and the Croatian Darijo Srna (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016).