Cristiano Ronaldo left this Monday from the Madeira airport to the Italian city of Turin, after two months of confinement in Funchal, where he arrived with his family on March 9, after the suspension of Series A due to COVID-19.

05/04/2020

Act at 23:17

CEST

SPORT.es

The private plane of the Juventus footballer, a “Gulfstream G200 Galaxy”, departed at 6 p.m. (GMT) from the island airport that bears his name, according to some newspapers in the Madeira archipelago.

In the last hours, Ronaldo was frustrated his initial plan, which was to stop in Madrid to leave his partner -Georgina Rodríguez- and children and leave alone from there to Turin.

The former Real Madrid player returns to Italy with his sights set on the return to training, which will resume on May 18, although he will have to go through 14 days of quarantine before, since Italy is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

After the positive cases in COVID-19 of some of his colleagues (Dybala, Rugani and Matuidi), the Juventus squad will undergo the test again before resuming joint training.

.