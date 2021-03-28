Cristiano Ronaldo explodes after he is not awarded a goal and leaves the field in discount

Cristiano Ronaldo broke out in added time of the match played in Belgrade between Serbia and Portugal which ended with a final score of 2-2, after not be awarded an apparently legal goal, in the last action of the match. The goal would have meant the Portuguese victory and three vital points against their most difficult rival on the road to Qatar 2022.

A pass from the left of Nuno Mendes It was taken advantage of by the Juventus attacker who managed to hit the ball before Eibar’s goal Marko Dimitrovic arrived. The ball clearly crossed the goal line despite the fact that defender Stefan Mitrovic managed to get it out when he had already entered.

Christian did not hesitate to celebrate both, but neither the assistant referee nor the main referee considered that the ball had completely passed the goal line. The Juventus player angrily protested the line and then saw the yellow card. The captain of the Portuguese team finished throwing the bracelet to the ground and leaving the field of play before the final whistle.

In the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup no VAR or scoring technology, so the action could not be reviewed. The Dutch referee Makkelie whistled the final and the duel ended with a two-goal tie between the leaders of Group A in the World Cup qualification.