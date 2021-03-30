“Cristiano Ronaldo exaggerated”

Mar 30, 2021 at 7:02 PM CEST

There are those who support Cristiano for his angry protest against the referee that deprived Portugal of the victory against Serbia by annulling a legal goal that was 2-3. And there are those who criticize him. In this last bag is Del Piero, former player of Juventus and the Italian team.

The mythical ex-footballer did not like the Portuguese’s ways at all, who threw his captain’s armband to the ground to express his deepest rejection of the referee’s decision to annul the goal when the ball had entered in its entirety.

“I think it was an overreaction. It’s okay to be angry, it’s okay to argue and even protest, but ditching the armband and continuing to behave that way is too much for someone who represents the team. He is the captain and the most iconic figure,” he said. Del Piero in statements to ‘ESPN’.

Portugal faces Luxembourg tonight with the need to win to remain firm on their way to the Qatar World Cup in 2022. After the draw against Serbia, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to claim his team and forget the bad drink against the Serbian team .