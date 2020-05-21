Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus Turin forward, This Monday ends the fifteen days of mandatory quarantine after he returned to Italy from Madeira, so he will be able to train individually starting this Tuesday at the Continassa sports center.

Cristiano, who scored 21 goals in Serie A and 25 goals in 32 games this year, passed the most acute phase of the coronavirus pandemic in Funchal, in the Madeira archipelago, and returned to Turin on May 4 on his plane private.

According to Italian regulations, those who return to their residences from abroad must remain in quarantine for two weeks before being able to leave freely.

For CR7, The isolation ends on Monday and, after passing the relevant medical controls, the Portuguese has the right to train individually at the Juventus sports center, pending the approval of the Italian Government at the start of group training.

It was expected that this Monday, May 18, could be the first day of team training, but the Scientific Technical Committee has not yet validated the proposals received by the Serie A League regarding the health protocol.

The Italian league championship was interrupted on March 9 on Matchday 26, with Juventus leading with a point advantage over Lazio, second, and nine over Inter Milan.

