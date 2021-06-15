Cristiano Ronaldo cuts $ 10.75 million from the price of his apartment in NY

CR7 is suffering a great loss in its luxurious condo at Trump Tower in New York City.

The soccer player paid $ 18.5 million for him, in 2015, before Donald Trump became the president of the United States.

The unit measures 234 square meters and has 3 bedrooms and 3 and a half bathrooms.

Through its large windows, the apartment offers magnificent views of Central Park and the New York skyline.

The interior is mainly made up of burnished koa wood paneling and the living spaces feature 18th century Versailles parquet floors.

The master bedroom is very comfortable, with a bathroom in wood and marble finishes, as well as a large dressing room.

Among its common amenities, Trump Tower offers a gym, restaurant, concierge service, and 24-hour security.

In 2019, he put it up for sale for $ 9 million, but did not receive an offer.

Now he has reduced the price even further, to $ 7.75 million, representing a loss of $ 10.75 million compared to what he originally paid for the apartment.

But we are not going to feel bad for the Portuguese either. Although you will absorb a large loss if you sell it, we must remember that you have made more than a billion in professional profits, so you will surely continue to sleep soundly.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed celebrity on Instagram with 298 million followers.