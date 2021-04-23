Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Manchester United

04/23/2021

On at 20:16 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Juventus striker, Cristiano RonaldoI would be willing to return to Manchester United for next season, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport. After a complicated course in Turin and despite the fact that he has one more year of contract left, the Portuguese would welcome a return to the Premier League and even the salary would be lowered so that the operation would be economically viable for the British club.

The ex of the Real Madrid would be unhappy after the bad season of the Juventus: the painful European elimination against Porto and the disappointing campaign in the Serie would have been the trigger for this situation. The top scorer in Serie A would like to leave Turin no matter what happens in the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta and Manchester United would be the best placed to take over his services.

The current salary of the forward, with 36 years, is of an amount close to 31 million euros and To make his return to Old Trafford accessible, he would be willing to give up a large part of the chip and go on to earn just over 20 million euros per season.

Large individual numbers; fateful the collectives

Cristiano Ronaldo’s individual numbers this season contrast with those of the collective. The Portuguese leads the Serie A scorers table with 25 goals, which places him third in the fight for the Golden Boot. This superiority does not translate into the table, where Juventus is in fourth position and only has a two-point advantage over Naples..

The ex of the United reaches the 32 goals between all the competitions and the last chance to save the season is to qualify for the Champions League and win the Coppa.