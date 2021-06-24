Cristiano Ronaldo closed the group stage as Eurocup MVP and reached Ali Daei as the top scorer for teams



CR7 did not forgive from the penalty spot.

Cristiano Ronaldo reached one of the few records he had not yet reached: becoming the top scorer in the history of national team football. With his double against France to ensure the qualification of Portugal to the round of 16 of the Eurocup, “CR7” equaled Iranian Ali Daei with 109 touchdowns with his national team. Always Christian.

Christian He put Portugal ahead at minute 31 ′, perfectly executing a penalty kick conceded by referee Mateu Lahoz.

France came back and with the 1-2 set, added to a momentary victory for Hungary over Germany, it was leaving Portugal out of Euro 2020. But it appeared again Christian, manufacturing a penalty after a center that hit Jules Koundé’s hand.

The captain of the Portuguese team did not make a mistake: he again cheated on Hugo Lloris and achieved the final draw, with which Portugal was saved from elimination and obtained its place in the round of 16.

And of course, with his second goal of the night, he equaled Iranian Ali Daei as the national team’s top scorer. A historic milestone achieved at a critical moment. Cristiano was in charge of aligning the planets to increase his legend in a special setting.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Eurocopa scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo concluded the group stage of Euro 2020 as the tournament’s top scorer, scoring five goals in three games. With his double he took distance from his opponents in the fight for the golden boot of the competition: Romelu Lukaku, Robert Lewandowski, Patrik Schick, Georginio Wijnaldum and Emil Forsberg; all with three points.

Unquestionably, “El Bicho” carried the weight of Portugal throughout the first round. He collaborated in six of the seven goals scored by his team, because to the five goals already mentioned an assist is added, which he added against Germany.

Ronaldo has scored 47 goals in the last 45 games for the Portugal team. A rhythm that is beyond the reach of other footballers.

The difficulty level will increase in the round of 16, in which case Portugual will face Belgium, one of the three teams that won all their matches in the group stage. This meeting will be played next Sunday, June 27.

Cristiano Ronaldo will have the opportunity to become the solo leader of the table of top scorers in national team football, while having the responsibility of continuing to guide Portugal to the defense of the European Championship.