Cristiano Ronaldo buys one of the most exclusive Ferrari on the planet

Enlarge

ACD May 18, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has added a new jewel to his garage: it is a very exclusive Ferrari Monza SP2 for which he has paid 1.6 million euros.

It is by many known that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest car fans on the planet. And one of the few, due to his large assets, who can indulge in buying almost any car in the world.

The current Juventus player’s car collection is incredible, full of luxurious sports cars, custom vehicles and ultra-limited editions. His garage houses one of the most expensive and impressive fleets of a public figure, in which there is no shortage of models three Ferraris, two Lamborghini, two Bugatti, two McLaren, two Rolls-Royce, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Koenigsegg CCX, a Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​and a Range Rover Sport SVR.

A Ferrari Monza SP2 that has cost 1.6 million euros

2 photos CR7, in his visit to Ferrari

Enlarge

But, competitive and ambitious as it is, CR7 doesn’t want to stop here. A few days ago, the Portuguese footballer visited Ferrari headquarters for what seemed like an official act planned months in advance. In it he saw and greeted the drivers Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc and the current president of Ferrari, John Elkann.

What many did not know is that behind this promotional event, another more personal matter was hidden. According to Corriere Della Sera, Ronaldo he also took care of ordering another Ferrari for him.

He reportedly ordered and paid for a Ferrari Monza SP2 in “super exclusive red” available only by invitation. According to the news in the Italian newspaper, he “paid” for the new vehicle on site, at the factory, which seems incredible to us, since it assumes that Ronaldo was driving 1.6 million euros cash.

The car, presented in 2018, has a double configuration: SP1 for the single-seater and SP2 for the two-seat variant. It’s about a 810 hp supercar that accelerates to 100 km / h in 2.9 seconds and whose top speed is 299 km / h ..

Ronaldo joins a very exclusive list of owners of the very special Monza, along with the also footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.