Cristiano Ronaldo breaks record on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most famous people in the world, has become the first personal account to have reached 300 million followers on Instagram and it is the second account with the most followers in the world, only behind the account of the social network itself.

The ‘Bug’ has reached the exorbitant figure, after having joined the social network in October 2012 and after more than 3,000 photos and videos shared.

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses celebrities such as La Roca, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian, who are positioned as the top influencers.

Cristiano’s first photo on Instagram.

Of the footballers, they follow him but from afar, Lionel Messi with 218 million, Neymar with 152 million, David Beckham with 66 million.

Ronaldo is the perfect sample of what an influencer is, because days ago, a simple act at a press conference caused Coca Cola to lose 4 billion dollars.