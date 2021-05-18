Cristiano Ronaldo boasts the new skin of Juventus before the rumors of his departure

The Juventus of Serie A presented its new skin for the 2021/2022 season, in this presentation, Cristiano Ronaldo was the main image of the Turin team, this despite the fact that there has been talk of the departure of CR7 from Vecchia Signora.

However, being part of the club’s image for next season hints at a possibility of continuing in Serie A in Italy with the Bianconeri.

Also read: Liga MX: Pachuca is punished and receives notice of veto prior to the duel against Cruz Azul

This comes at the precise moment of the season when Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother mentioned that she intends to convince him to return to his native country and thus re-wear the shirt of Sporting de Lisboa, CR7’s first professional club.

Juventus will play their pass to the UEFA Champions League on the last date when they visit Bologna, where they look for one of the two tickets available with AC Milan and Napoli, both with 76 points, one more than Vecchia Signora.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content