Cristiano Ronaldo boasts Georgina Rodríguez in a photo together | Instagram

The professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo He shared a tender photograph next to his partner and fiancée Georgina Rodríguez, both looked very flirtatious especially because they form a very beautiful couple.

It was through his official Instagram account where Cristiano also known as CR7 for his number of player on his team, where he has 276 million followers.

After the Instagram application itself, he is the celebrity with the most admirers in the entire app, an achievement that he has achieved thanks to his popularity in soccer and also his personality, he is one of the most beloved soccer stars, not only for his talent with the ball but for his humility and simplicity off the field of play.

It is quite normal that your publications have at least approximately 3 million like’s each, especially this figure increases when it appears next to your family, either with your children or your partner. Georgina rodriguez who is also known as Georgina Gio.

The love story between the couple for many is a bit compared to Cinderella, because Georgina who is now a recognized Spanish modelShe met Ronaldo at work, she was a clerk in a Gucci store where he went to buy something and was immediately struck by her beauty.

It should be noted that although the popularity of the player was transmitted a bit towards his girlfriend and today the mother of his children, he also managed to make Internet users fall in love with his beauty, and personality as it happened with Cristiano.

Not for nothing nowadays Rodríguez has 24 million 100 thousand followers on her official account, where she constantly gives us images next to her young children and her partner, especially some of the activities she does now that she is a professional model.

17 hours ago that Cristiano Ronaldo shared a new photo with her, managed to captivate more than 10 million followers, which are the likes he has so far, in addition to 62 thousand and a fraction of comments, this figure we can see it in a way continues when he appears with his beautiful partner.

Both are in the gym wearing their spectacular figures, such as the football player He is taller than the Spanish model because he is 1.87 and Georgina 1.68 has to stand a little on tiptoe, although thanks to her ballet studies this was much easier for her.

“Work Done” the translation is “Work done”, both had finished exercising, in what could be their private gym that would not be a surprise due to the fortune of which the player of the Juventus FC is possessor.

Wearing quite striking sportswear, the model wears tight leggings, white tennis shoes and a tank top in a light blue tone, as for Ronaldo, he is wearing black shorts and an orange shirt, his tennis shoes are brown with black.

The first comment that we find in your publication is precisely that of Georgina gio who only put a heart emoji, without a doubt with that he had to know that he is more than adored by a beautiful couple.

Being an international celebrity, it is not a novelty that among the comments we find content in another language, its popularity has no limits.

The photo is perhaps so popular because he rarely shares this type of image, the last one he shared with his family was 6 weeks ago, on February 21 and has 7 million more like’s than other publications that has done.