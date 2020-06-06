Cristiano Ronaldo just broke one more record off the field. And it is that the Portuguese star became the first footballer in the history of professionalism in overcome the billion dollar barrier in earnings.

According to Forbes Magazine, the Juventus attacker billed about $ 105 million in the last year before taxes and fees. This, together with the general wealth of the Lusitanian, makes him the only billionaire player in history.

According to the source, Cristiano Ronaldo he is the first athlete in a collective sport to reach such an amount of money. Forbes points out that, during his professional career since he was 17 years old, the Portuguese has become creditor to 650 million dollars. In addition to this, it is expected to reach 765 million in professional salary once your contract ends in mid-2022.

Work hard play hard 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/lsRIikp7Jg – Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 22, 2020

The money obtained by the historic footballer not only encompasses his qualities on the field, but also outside of it. It should be noted that, in January, he became the first person with more than 200 million followers on Instagram. Similarly, the Nike brand gives you around $ 20 million annually after the lifelong agreement he has with the Portuguese.

Regarding the merely soccer section, Cristiano Ronaldo is established as one of the best players in history. Proof of this are his successes in Sporting de Lisboa, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, institutions in which it accumulates a total of 626 touchdowns and 219 assists in 836 disputed commitments.