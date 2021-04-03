Cristiano Ronaldo-Ansu Fati: gesture for his injury

The season 20/21 is not being easy for Ansu Fati. Since he was injured, the international with Spain and a Barça footballer has been seeing how the evolution of his ailment was not favorable and how different setbacks have even forced him to undergo up to three operations to fix his torn meniscus.

Now, already facing the final stretch of the course, Ansu Fati has received a nice message from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus player from Turin sent his encouragement to the culé, who is still involved in his recovery process for which he is practically not expected until the end of the course. “You’ll be back soon … Hit it!”, The Portuguese wrote in a story sharing a promotional video for the Barça youth squad. In this video, which is of promotional content, Ansu Fati was promoting his brand of boots to play.