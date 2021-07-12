Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrick Schick achieve the scoring title in the Euro

After the forward Harry kane went blank in the game before the Italy selection, Cristiano Ronaldo and Patrick Schick have become the scoring champions at Euro 2021.

Despite staying on the road in the round of Eighth Finals and Quarterfinals, respectively, the Portuguese star and the attacker of the Czech Republic they took the distinction by scoring five goals in the tournament.

Forward Harry Kane stayed on the edge of being able to achieve the individual scoring title of Euro 2021, by remaining with four goals scored alongside Karim Benzema, Romelu lukaku Y Emil forsberg.

