Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes finance 35 ICU places to fight the coronavirus in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes, two of the great personalities of the world of football, are ready to actively fight in the fight against the coronavirus, so much so, that between them they have made the decision to pay for the equipment of 35 new places for the Intensive Care Units (ICU) of hospitals in Lisbon and Porto, the two main cities of his native country, Portugal.

These ICUs will be equipped with respirators, monitors, beds and all necessary devices to treat the most seriously ill with coronavirus. According to the Lisbon North University Hospital Center, two units with 10 ICU beds each will be installed in the capital, one in the Santa María Hospital and the other in the Pulido Valente Hospital. In this way, this hospital complex will have a total of 77 ICU places, which will be prepared for when the strongest peak of coronavirus infections in Portugal arrives.

The Porto University Hospital Center also announced that Mendes and Ronaldo will finance 15 ICU beds for the Santo António hospital. The heads of both centers expressed their appreciation for the agent and the footballer, after a detail that will save lives and help the toilets in Portugal. As a form of thanks, the UCI units will bear the names of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes.

Cristiano is at his residence in Funchal preparing individually as part of the quarantine of the Juventus players, forced by the positive for coronavirus from three members of the staff: Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala. In Portugal there are 30 deaths and 2,362 positive cases registered to date.