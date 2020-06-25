He was not the highest paid athlete in 2020, but he was the first to receive a trillion dollars. We talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, a footballer who has spent many years collecting stratospheric salaries and at the same time entering millionaire amounts for his advertising agreements. Obviously, the Portuguese can afford the luxuries and whims of millions of euros, and there are three of them that are especially striking.

The jewel in the crown is undoubtedly his private jet, which cost him a whopping 32 million euros. The exclusive plane is a Gulfstream G200 which achieves 900 kilometers per hour and it has all kinds of details. CR7 bought it in 2015, when he was still a Real Madrid player, and sometimes he rents it for large sums of money. Originally called Astra GalaxyThe G200 is an exclusive jet ideal for fast flights and with capacity for ten passengers. Obviously, a plane that costs 32 million euros has all kinds of comforts and luxuries. It is spacious, it has a large closet for the clothes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodríguez and their family, it has Wi-Fi, telephone, fax, electric oven, microwave, refrigerator, an entertainment system, a bed …

Several images of Cristiano Ronaldo’s private plane.

Cars, watches …

When it comes to high-end cars, the latest acquisition of the Portuguese has been a spectacular Bugatti Centodieci, a brutal sports car of which only ten units were manufactured. Cristiano Ronaldo’s new toy cost around 11 million euros and has a 1,600 hp motor, reaching 100 km / h in 2.4 seconds. This is an exclusive model that Bugatti only made ten units spread over two years and made by hand, and one of them is in Cristiano Ronaldo’s garage.

But the whims of the Juventus player are not only related to the road or travel. CR7 takes maximum care of your image, and one of the accessories that you like the most and that you use on special occasions is a Rolex GMT-Master II Ice containing a total of 18-carat white gold, plated with 30-carat diamonds that cover the dial, the case and the bracelet. It is a version that is not recent, since it was released in 2007 and is currently no longer manufactured. This makes its price is half a million euros, making it one of the most expensive ever made by Rolex.

