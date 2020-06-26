Source: Instagram @georginagio

Cristiano Ronaldo It has been a trend in social networks after returning to the fields with the Juventus in the resumption of the A series. Now the Lusitanian attacker took advantage of the little free time he has left in Italy to spend a pleasant time with your partner the model Georgina Rodríguez.

The Argentine model posted to her account Instagram a photograph where you can see the beautiful journey with Christian aboard a luxurious yacht through the coastal town of Viareggio. The publication generated more than 2 million likes and thousands of comments from his followers.

It is worth mentioning that the yacht has a value of $ 18 million and it has a special gym for the striker of the Juventus continue to maintain your impressed physique during the contingency by coronavirus.

For now Cristiano Ronaldo It is still active since the Italian championship returned in mid-July with strict sanitary measures; so far this season the Portuguese adds 22 targets and follow five goals away of Cyrus Immobile, who is the top scorer.