The last photo published by Georgina Rodríguez on his Instagram profile he has triggered rumors about a possible wedding with Cristiano Ronaldo, something that has been speculating for quite some time. Both have been a couple for several years and even have a daughter in common, but they have not yet taken the step of getting married and saying « yes, I want », hence the image uploaded by Georgina with a spectacular diamond ring have re-generated comments about it.

« Great is he who does not need to turn off the light of others to shine », wrote next to the photo the couple of Cristiano Ronaldo, who appears lying on the deck of a ship showing that splendid ring that is rumored in various media that may be that of the request for a hand. Wedding in sight?

The runrún is there, but there is no official confirmation from either of the two protagonists, who this Sunday took advantage of Cristiano Ronaldo’s day off after playing with Juventus to pass another romantic day at sea on a luxurious yacht. Both the Portuguese and Georgina Rodríguez love to sail when they have free time, and in the last few weeks they always go out to the Mediterranean Sea whenever they can.

The influencer usually gives proof of this on Instagram, where he also regularly posts suggestive photos of him. A few days ago they also rented a spectacular and luxurious yacht in Viareggio, a coastal city in the north of the Transalpine country. The ship, according to various British media, was a Africa I valued at more than 16 million euros It has all kinds of services and details.