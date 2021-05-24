Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina prepare to move to Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players in the history of football, is giving a lot to talk about. In 2018, the footballer moved with his family to Turin, to play in the Juventus of Turin. After huge successes and impressive rewards, it seems that the footballer and his family are going to start a new life; But will he continue to be a Juventus Turin player? Just a few days ago it was known that some of the soccer star’s most prized assets, such as his luxurious cars, have been moved to a luxury development in the Spanish capital reason why the continuity of Cristiano in the Italian league is doubted.

The millions of fans of the couple are eager to know if he will finally continue in the black and white team or if, on the contrary, he will move to Madrid, one of the couple’s favorite cities since it has been the peak of the footballer’s success.

© @ georginagioFamily of Cristiano and Georgina

Despite the apparent “move” that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are making, many doubt these speculations since he is, without a doubt, one of the most sought-after soccer players and It will be difficult to find teams that exceed the figure obtained during his time at Juventus in Turin.

© @ georginagioGeorgina Rodríguez and her children

Since 2018 Georgina and Cristiano have been living a passionate adventure in Italy, where they have raised their four beautiful children, especially the 3 little ones. His life is passionate, full of luxuries and comforts that inspire people around the world. The sea and spending time with the family is one of the couple’s favorite plans in Italy. However, Madrid made a mark on the soccer ace, as in addition to being named the best player on the planet on several occasions, he was the most expensive signing in history at the time.

The transfer of the luxurious cars to the Madrid city is not the only rumor that guarantees a change of city, but a few months ago, the Real Madrid football coach, Zinedine Zidane, made some statements in which he did not deny the future possibility of the Portuguese footballer’s return to the Madrid capital. Still everything is speculation and no club has said anything about it.

© GettyImagesCristiano Ronaldo at Juventus Turin