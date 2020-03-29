Cristiano Ronaldo the crisis of the coronavirus in his hometown, Funchal, where he arrived on March 4 after his mother suffered a stroke and from where he has decided not to leave during the pandemic. Through social networks the player of the Juventus is counting his day to day in Portugal, especially everything related to the gym.

This Sunday Some images have been published in which Cristiano and Georgina, his partner, are seen walking with two of their children. The footballer and his girlfriend keep a safe distance. We must remember that, contrary to what happens in Spain, in Portugal confinement is not so severe and the Portuguese government has not imposed restrictions beyond risk groups and some specific area.

In the neighboring country contagions are much lower to those registered in Spain, so the authorities have opted for a policy of “voluntary isolation” for the general population. Maintaining a “social distance” of one meter, it is not prohibited to go for a walk, although bars and restaurants have been forced to close.