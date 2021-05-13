Cristiano Ronaldo and Dybala, centennial scorers with Juventus

05/13/2021 at 7:35 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Juventus players, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo, have reached the 100 goals with the Turin club shirt after seeing the door against Sassuolo. The Portuguese scored the second on the edge of the break and the Argentine gave the team peace of mind after the hour of play.

🔥💎 @Cristiano and @PauDybala_JR converted their goal number 💯 as ⚪️⚫️! # CR100 # JOYA100 pic.twitter.com/FCai5Z51R7 – JuventusFC (@juventusfces) May 12, 2021

The ex of Real Madrid, more marked than ever and with an uncertain future, he became a centennial in 131 appearances with the team led by Andrea Pirlo. The top scorer in football history has scored a total of 776 goals between Sporting (5), Manchester United (118), Real Madrid (450), Juventus (100) and Portugal (103).

As regards the Argentine, his 100 goals have come after 252 games with the elastic bianconera. The former from Palermo, 29 times international with the national team, he has a total of 131 goals scored during his career: 100 with Juventus, 21 with Palermo, eight with AC Córdoba and two with Argentina.

Dybala has scored 70 goals in the area, 11 from free kick and 19 from maximum penalty, while Cristiano Ronaldo 93 inside the box, 29 from the maximum penalty and 61 with his right leg. One of the curiosities in the case of the Portuguese is his reliability in the aerial game: 18 of the 100 goals scored have been with the head.

Offensive referents of a vulnerable Juventus

Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the most important players in Andrea Pirlo’s scheme. The Argentine, who suffered a serious knee injury and was away for almost three months, has appeared in up to 24 games this season, for the Portuguese star’s 42. Together they have scored 32 goals in Serie A, which means almost half of the total team (70).

The Juventus season, however, is being difficult. In the absence of two days for the outcome of Calcio, Andrea Pirlo’s men do not depend on themselves to finish in the top four finishers and their participation in the next Champions League is in doubt.