Roman Abramovich could make the biggest pump in the summer transfer market if he signs the Portuguese as a luxury reinforcement for his Chelsea. In London there is money after a year without transfers and Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the Premier League to join the young ‘blues’ stars in the Frank Lampard project.
The interest of the Pep Guardiola team in the Moroccan footballer grows after each game that the young man plays in Dortmund and from England they assure that the sheik would put on the table of Florentino the 60 million euros of his termination clause. In Madrid they are calm and trust that Achraf will join the squad once the season ends.
Former footballer Ronald de Boer slipped into Fox Sports the Dutchman’s interest in wearing white, but he understands Real Madrid’s doubts and welcomes the proposals from Old Trafford. Donny van de Beek has already agreed to leave Ajax for this summer, but it will be necessary to see what his destination is.
The Ghanaian midfielder has a foot and a half outside the rojiblanco team and in the Wanda Metropolitano they have already assumed that in summer he will pack. Thomas has sparked interest across Europe, but the main candidate for his signing is Mikel Arterta’s Arsenal.
Who they will probably welcome soon at Atlético de Madrid is Gabi, who has already said goodbye to his Qatari Al-Sadd teammates and everything indicates that he will join the coaching staff of Diego Pablo Simeone. The ex-footballer mattress would come to be the assistant of the ‘Cholo’, thus occupying the place that Mono Burgos will leave free.
At Benito Villamarín they are already thinking about next season and the need to strengthen the goal is paramount. Two LaLiga goalkeepers are the ones that have aroused the most interest at Betis offices: Rui Silva, the Portuguese from Granada who also sounds for Benfica and Porto, and Marko Dmitrovic, the Eibar goalkeeper who has shown the ability to make the leap.
If after signing Ziyech Chelsea want to bid for Chilwell, Werner and even Cristiano Ronaldo, he will have to let some footballers out and the Spaniard is one of the main candidates. The winger is not counting on the prominence of years ago and the Newcastle project could be an interesting challenge to continue his career.
Borussia Dortmund will try to keep one of its stars for at least another year and in the face of this news and the interest of many other clubs, Manchester United has already found an alternative. The Aston Villa footballer would trade Birmingham for Manchester in exchange for £ 75m, especially if the ‘villains’ fail to stay.
Arsenal and Tottenham will fight this summer to take over the services of the Brazilian central defender, who will leave PSG as a free agent. Thiago Silva will probably receive many proposals and it is not ruled out that other Premier League clubs such as Everton, Newcastle or Wolverhampton will enter the fight.
The Belgian striker made history this weekend by becoming Naples’ all-time leading scorer, beating out what until recently was his teammate, Marek Hamsik. His contract expired this summer and the Italian team would have reached an agreement with him to dress him in light blue for three more years.