Thursday 07 May, 2020

The Portuguese footballer continues to record record numbers each passing season. After he made history at Real Madrid, his transfer to Juventus seemed like a setback in his career, but nothing could be further from reality, as ‘CR7’ continues to reap success in Italy.

After conquering Portugal, the United Kingdom and Spain, one of the best scorers in all of history, he wanted new challenges and explored a new competition. Italy and Turin were, without a doubt, desirable locations for ‘CR7’ to continue to amaze the world.

But the Cristiano Ronaldo phenomenon transcends much more than sports and playing fields. It is a symbol for many millions of people who follow the Portuguese wherever he goes, a fact that does not go unnoticed by the big brands.

The sense of smell that you have inside the scoring area also has it in your business. That is why the Portuguese crack has become a successful businessman, while still being active doing what he knows best: scoring goals. Neither more nor less, it has 21 companies in which it has a stake, according to the sports betting house Betway in a recent study.

Many of them have become a reference in their sector, such as the Pestana CR7 Hotels. This brand has crossed borders, and it is foreseeable that in the coming years it will continue to expand its chain in more cities around the world. The ‘CR7’ seal is a symbol of professionalism and rigor, values ​​that the Portuguese transmits on the field of play. They want them to be present in their companies, so that success is assured.

At the moment he combines both activities: the sports aspect with the entrepreneur. His idea is that when he finishes his career on the pitch, the possibilities of livelihood and of being able to continue squeezing his brand do not diminish, making future earnings after his retirement a fact.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the example for many other athletes for his commitment to his teams. This fact has not gone unnoticed when other counterparts embark on the adventure of undertaking.