Cristiano Ronaldo is passing the confinement with his family in his native Madeira in a spectacular villa that you rented just a few weeks ago for 4,000 euros a week. But the tranquility of the home has been punctuated by serious accusations that come from Italy and that if true would not leave the Portuguese footballer in a good place. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, The Portuguese would have leaked to the press the positive for his partner Paulo Dybala’s coronavirus because he does not want to return to Turin yet.

The striker believes that it is still too early to return to training as they are doing in other parts of Europe and that the Covid-19 is still a serious threat to professional athletes. According to the Italian media, Ronaldo fears for his family and from his environment they would have been in charge of filtering Dybala’s disease with the aim of extending his confinement in Portugal with his family.

But proving that he remains oblivious to everything that comes from Italy, Cristiano has published two photos on his Instagram profile moments after his daily training. Thus, we have been able to see that the player He has temporarily abandoned the famous ponytail that has given so much to talk in recent weeks to release his mane and demonstrate that the short hair he has worn throughout his sports career is a thing of the past.

The Portuguese has been active throughout the confinement thanks to exercise, the care of his children and even to resume studies. But the situation could last less than expected, although it is unknown when soccer will return in Italy. The latest information predicts that it will be in June and that, therefore, Cristiano will have to travel to Italy in a few days.. Both the Portuguese newspaper Récord and Tuttosport assured that he would return to Turin this weekend, but his transfer could take a few more days.

Discovering Madeira with her son

Taking advantage of a sunny day, Georgina, Cristiano and their eldest son have decided to give a walk discovering some of Madeira’s charms. Through his Instagram profile, he has published a photograph in which he appears hugging his son with a spectacular landscape as a background. “Discovering my island with the best company”, he has written to accompany the tender image.