“Cristiano is incredible. We see normal that he breaks records every day “

Marcus Rashford, player of the English team, assured that Cristiano Ronaldo is “incredible” and an “animal” and that it has become “normal” that breaks records every day.

With his brace against Hungary, the Portuguese footballer became the highest all-time scorer in the history of the European Championship.

“Playing against Portugal would be amazing, “said Rashford. on the possibility of crossing with Portugal in the second round.

“We want to test ourselves against the best, that’s why we train every day. We don’t want an easy path. Cristiano is an incredible player, he has become something normal that breaks records,” he said.

When Cristiano left Manchester United in 2009, Rashford was 11 years old, which did not prevent him from always looking at the figure of the Portuguese.

“I watched him grow. The Christian who came here, to United, is different from now or from five years ago. It has become an animal. He is a footballer that many of us can look at, “he said.

Rashford will face Scotland this Friday, a match that the Manchester United footballer considers special, as when his club faces Manchester City or Liverpool.

“I can’t point out what’s different or why it’s special, but it’s like when I play for United against Manchester City or against Liverpool. It’s a different feeling, because you see the fans, the atmosphere, the energy there is. a special match, “Rashford said at a press conference.