“Cristiano is decisive, but the most important thing is the group”

06/17/2021 at 8:42 PM CEST

.

Bruno fernandes, midfielder of Manchester United, assured that his partner Cristiano Ronaldo “It is decisive”, and he showed it with two goals against Hungary in the first match of Portugal on the Euro 2020, but that “the most important thing is the group.”

“He is already being decisive, he has scored two goals. Everyone knows the quality that he has, the ability and the ease to score goals that he has. But the most important thing, as he says, is the group, all giving their best for the country, “he said at a press conference in Budapest, from where the Portuguese expedition departs in the afternoon Munich, scene of the second meeting on Saturday against Germany.

Bruno fernandes pointed out that the attacker of the Juventus “is one more giving the best of himself and doing it in the best way, as in the last game. “Considered one of the most outstanding players of the Premier and of European football this season, he stressed that the third goal against Hungary, in which the team gave 33 consecutive passes, is a sign of “the quality of the players” and the “ability of the team to do so.”

“There are aspects to improve, but we are happy. Scoring a goal as beautiful as that is always gratifying “, considered the footballer of the Manchester United, who does not give excessive credit to questions such as ‘playing more valuable’, because for him “the most valuable ‘is us'”.

“We will go to the end together and united. Giving the best of us. Without a set of “I’s”, as our coach says. The “we” is the most important thing to the end. And that is what is going to help us achieve our objectives, “he said.

Bruno fernandes stated that after imposing on Hungary the objective is to “win the next” game against Germany, another tough litmus test for the defending champion: “All the matches are difficult in the Eurocupregardless of the rival. We have seen some surprises and each game is different too. “

“We know the individual power of German playersBut our focus is on the collective. We know what we have to do. Despite the 3-0, there are always things that we must correct, and we have to do it in each game, “he said.

The Portuguese midfielder expects a Germany to the attack and a Portugal also with a vocation to go for victory, although later “it is difficult to predict what will happen because a game has many moments, many decisions in a second.” “We want to win, control, have the ball and score goals, of course. We know what to expect from Germany“, he pointed.

Bruno fernandes He added that he saw the defeat of Germany in view of France and that in his opinion the Germans had “some chances” and “did not play badly”, “but France is also a good team and it is difficult to play against them”. In any case, he stressed that the one in Munich It will be a “difficult” match for Portugal, “but also for Germany.”

The Portuguese team, which has tested negative in the latest coronavirus tests, exercised this Thursday in Budapest before leaving for Munich with the left-handed winger Nuno Mendes only casualty due to muscular overload.