Cristiano goes for Serbia

03/27/2021 at 08:00 CET

While the qualifying debut saw Portugal win over Azerbaijan, the overall feeling was one of struggling. Coach Fernando Santos He claimed that the three points were ultimately the only thing that mattered in the evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo was not so happy when he did not score, and today against Serbia for the second day he will seek to add to go for Ali Daei’s record: 109 goals with national teams, the highest scorer in history. The Portuguese, right now, is at 102.

The Serbian team, meanwhile, managed to beat Ireland in a game that cost him his life and suffered until the end. The goals of Vlahovic and Mitrovic served to take three points, although Collins complicated the things to 86 ‘, but this did not prevent the triumph. Now they hope to revalidate their good performance receiving the Portuguese at the Rajko Mitic.

PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS

Serbia: Dmitrovic; Milenkovic, S. Mitrovic, Pavlovic; Gajic, Lukik, Racic, Mladenovic; Tadic, Mitrovic, Vlahovic.

Portugal: Lopes; Cancello, Duarte, Dias, Mendes; Pereira, Moutinho, Fernandes; Neto, Felix, Ronaldo.

Hour: 20: 45H.