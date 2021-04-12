Cristiano explodes in the last match of Serie A

04/12/2021

On at 13:49 CEST

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is up in the air. Last Sunday, the Portuguese left very outraged from the pitch after facing Genoa. ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ detailed the performance of the footballer after Vecchia Signora won 3-1 in a match in which ‘7’ did not score.

Kulusevski, Morata and McKennie were Juventus’ scorers on matchday 30 of Serie A. And Cristiano was nervous throughout the game, with more imprecise actions than usual. Once again, it was evident that this could be Cristiano’s last season at Juventus, there is even rumor about his possible return to Real Madrid.

After not scoring in the match and once the referee signaled the end of the match, the frustrated and crestfallen player was observed. He left the stadium taking off his team jersey and throwing it on the grass.

An act that Pirlo justified: “The shirt on the ground? Cristiano was angry for not having scored goals. He saw that there were occasions and it is normal that a player of his level always wants to improve his records. And if you want to improve, it is normal for you to get angry. “He admitted. “There will be no fines or anything like that. The game was over and being nervous is normal. It can happen to anyone, “he added.

However, as explained in the Italian newspaper, Cristiano Ronaldo’s anger went further and continued in the locker room. Once there he hit the wall and went to the shower without exchanging words with any of his companions. A behavior that gives a glimpse of the moment the player is living and returns to focus on his possible departure from Juventus,