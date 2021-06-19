Cristiano equals with Klose as the world’s top scorer and Eurocup

06/19/2021 at 10:34 PM CEST

Cristiano Ronaldo, with his goal against Germany this Saturday, equaled the German Miroslav Klose at the top of the gunners’ classification combining the final stages of the World Cup and the Euro Cup.

Klose, the world’s top scorer with 16 targets, added another three in the Euro for a total of 19, the same as Cristiano adds after achieving seven in the four World Cups he has played and twelve in the five continental tournaments in which he has participated .

The Portuguese and the German are ahead of the German Gerd Muller, who achieved 18. Fourth is another German, Jurgen Klinsman, with 16, and fifth the Frenchman Michel Platini with 14.