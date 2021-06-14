Cristiano despises Coca-Cola at a press conference

MEXICO CITY.

He barely appeared in the press room before the game between Portugal and Hungary of the Eurocup and Cristiano Ronaldo gave what to talk about, removing two bottles of Coca-Cola as soon as he sat down in front of the temple where he appeared before the media together with strategist Fernando Santos.

Do not give Cristiano Coca Cola at press conferences – pic.twitter.com/BsMHXbD4Mb – Bianconeri Zone Spanish (@BianconeriZonEs) June 14, 2021

The Portuguese star took his place and immediately took two bottles of Coca-Cola that were in front of him, placing a bottle of water in its place, to finally get ready to answer questions from the press about their participation in a new European Championship.

Water! Coca-Cola, pfff ”, expressed Cristiano Ronaldo after removing the bottles of the popular soft drink.

The Portugal’s national team will debut in the UEFA continental competition against its Hungarian counterpart on Tuesday at 11am Central Mexico, the duel will be played at the Arena Budapest and will open the activity of Group F.

