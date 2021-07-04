Cristiano could stay in Juventus

07/04/2021

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin three summers ago I had a clear objective. The Portuguese had come to reign in the Champions League, achieving three in a row with Real Madrid and it seemed that his signing was the definitive leap for a team that had practically no rival in Serie A. Three seasons later, not only have they not achieved the desired Champions, if not that they have lost the throne of champions of Italy.

Cristiano’s fault, precisely, is not. 36 goals and 4 assists in a season where, under the orders of Andrea Pirlo, they have gone down a notch.

It is precisely that slump that caused the beginning of the rumor mill of a possible march. Speculation with Real Madrid, with PSG or with Manchester United. Despite having one more year of contract with Juventus, the future of the Funchal seemed increasingly remote from Turin. Something that has changed after the elimination of Portugal at the hands of Belgium in the eighth of the European Championship.

Mendes already works

According to the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, the Portuguese winger would have communicated that he wants to stay at Juventus and he even wants to renew with the ‘bianconeri’. The main stumbling block between the two parties remains the club’s economy.

After the pandemic, Juventus has been one of the most affected teams at the income level and maintaining the stratospheric amount of salary that Cristiano has is not easy. Jorge Mendes, the player’s representative, would put the one-year extension on the table. That is, wear the Juventus elastic until 2023. Cristiano will be 38 years old by then. Although it seems that time does not pass for him. Of course, if Mabppé goes to Madrid … everything can change.