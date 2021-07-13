Cristiano could go back to an ex, you know which one?

07/13/2021 at 12:14 PM CEST

betfair

The transfer market is hanging by a thread. The Eurocup, the America’s Cup and, above all, an economy weighed down by the pandemic, have paralyzed large hires while waiting for the big move. Haaland, Mbappé, Messi and Cristiano continue without clarifying their future, although the latter could have his linked to the past.

And, although Cristiano is still a Juventus forward, other teams are running for a hypothetical transfer. Thus the things, several ex of the of Funchal are in the list. The first is Manchester United, favorite club in Betfair odds. CR7’s return to the Red Devils is listed at [2.75].

The Eurocup Golden Boot continues to maintain its poster and that is why the club that has moved the most in this transfer market also has it in its portfolio. PSG dreams of bringing together Ramos, Mbappé, Neymar and Cristiano. The hiring of the Portuguese for a dream squad is at a quota of [3.5].

Real Madrid, a chimera?

Behind the two favorites, another old acquaintance stands. Real Madrid, which has not played a Champions League final since Cristiano’s departure, is the third in contention. A reunion with the whites and Carlo Ancelotti seems complicated, but football is capricious and hence it cannot be ruled out. For the most romantic, the fee for their return to the White House is at [6.0].