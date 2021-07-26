Cristiano, cheered by the fans on his return

Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo was applauded this Monday when he arrived, in the Italian morning, to the Juventus Turin sports center to submit to the usual prior medical check-ups at the beginning of training with your club.

Cristiano had a permit, like the other Juventus internationals, to join the squad a few days late with respect to the start of the preseason, set on July 14, at having played the Eurocup with the Portuguese team.

The Portuguese landed in Turin with his private plane on the afternoon of this Sunday and this Monday he arrived at J Medical, the medical center owned by Juventus, wearing the white training shirt and a black mask.

Dozens of fans awaited him, to whom Cristiano, whose contract expires in June 2022, granted photos and autographs. There were also flags of Portugal to receive CR7.

The ex-Madridista underwent medical tests before joining the rest of his teammates for a double training session under the command of Massimiliano Allegri.

The fact that there are only eleven months left for your contract to expire has fueled various market rumors about the future of Cristiano, but the vice-president of Juventus, the Czech Pavel NedvedHe recently assured that the Portuguese will stay in Turin this season.