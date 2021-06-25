“Cristiano can be unpleasant”

06/25/2021 at 7:06 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Hungary faced the Eurocup with the difficult ballot of being part of group F. Despite being considered as ‘the Cinderella’ of the group of death, the Magyar team managed to obtain 2 points after drawing against France and Germany, in addition to offering a very good image. Marco Rossi, Hungary coach, has given an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport in which he spoke about the role of his team in the European Championship.

The Italian coach has confessed that he is not satisfied with the way in which Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his first goal in Portugal’s victory against Hungary (0-3). “He’s a great champion, but he can be nasty at times. After taking the penalty against us, he celebrated as if he had won the final. People notice these things. “

In the opening match of Group F, Hungary endured the attack of the Portuguese for 80 minutes. They even got ahead of the scoreboard in the 79th minute, but the goal was disallowed for offside by Schon. After this action, the Magyar team collapsed, and Guerreiro and Cristiano Ronaldo, who struck twice, established 0-3 on the scoreboard.

Despite the elimination in the group stage, Marco Rossi has been happy with the performance of his team. The Italian coach is already thinking about the next big event. “I am not interested in going back to Italy. I will be happy if I make a mark on Hungarian football. In fact, I would like to go to the World Cup with this team“.