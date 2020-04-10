Cristiano Ronaldo he wanted to send a new message to his followers through social networks to raise awareness of the importance of unity in very difficult days due to the coronavirus crisis. The Juventus footballer shared two spectacular photographs through their official accounts, together with an emotional message in which it also indirectly encourages the use of the mask.

«In this very difficult time for our world it is important to be united and support each other. Let’s do everything we can to help “, wrote Ronaldo on Twitter and Instagram along with two photographs in which he appears with paths face masks with the flags of Portugal and Italy and a dark background.

In this very difficult moment for our world it is important we unite and support each other. Let’s all do what we can to help. #beyondthemask #nevergiveup pic.twitter.com/SQjkeRlSw8 – Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 10, 2020

Ronaldo was criticized in the last hours for his workouts in a public place like the Madeira Stadium. The Portuguese is in his native Funchal passing the confinement, but on the island it is allowed to do outdoor sports for a short time if he is not in contact with the crowd. “Cristiano has no special permission,” said the Madeira government health adviser, regarding the situation.