Cristiano and his court before a Germany in distress

06/18/2021 at 7:00 PM CEST

.

The Portuguese team of Cristiano Ronaldo, with the confidence that gives him the win achieved in the first match against Hungary, is measured to a struggling Germany that arrives in need after having lost in its first game against France.

In order to Cristiano, who at the premiere achieved the milestone of being the highest scorer in the history of the European Championships with 11 goals, Germany is a kind of unfinished business. On four occasions he has faced the Germans with Portugal and the four parties have been settled with defeats for the Portuguese. Ronaldo has failed to score in any of them.

In the German concentration it is constantly noticed that recent or relatively recent history is of little use. The last meeting was in Brazil 2014 which resulted in a 4-0 victory for Germany but since then Portugal has changed a lot.

“In 2014 everything revolved around Cristiano in the attack. Now, POrtugal has a large number of great players “, warned defender Mats Hummels, in an interview with the newspaper “Bild”.

Hummels was probably thinking of how unbalancing Bruno Fernandes can be from the midfielder and also in the capacity that players like Diogo Jota or Bernardo Silva have to define a game and, also, to open spaces for the always dangerous Cristiano.

On the Portuguese side, Bruno Fernandes has defined Germany as an “unpredictable” team. “It is difficult to say what we can expect from Germany. A lot can happen in the game and decisions will have to be made at all times,” said the Portuguese player. “Our plan has to be to have a lot of ball possession and naturally generate arrivals and try to score goals,” he added.

Joachim Löw’s Germany is a team that has also always bet on possession and that at times he has ended up drowning in it before teams that make it difficult for him to reach the goal.

It is most likely that both Löw and the Portuguese coach will repeat the line-ups that began on the first day, although in Germany there have been small debates on specific modifications -the most important would be the admission of Leroy Sané- and even about a system change.

The latter would imply going from a defense of three centrals to a line of four for which Löw has lost an alternative due to a muscle injury of Lukas Klostermann, who could play as a right back.

Germany did their final training at their concentration in Herzogenaurach before leaving for Munich and Löw had 24 of the 26 players called up at his disposal.

Those absent were Klostermann, due to muscle injury, and Jonas Hoffmann, who is recovering from knee problems. Serge Gnabry, who had been lacking as a measure to regulate effort, trained normally.

Probable lineups:

Portugal: Rui Patricio; Semedo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Guerreiro; William, Danilo; Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota; and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Gündogan, Kroos, Gosens; Sané, Müller; and Gnabry.

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England).

Stadium: Allianz Arena in Munich.

Start time: 18:00.